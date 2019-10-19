Home Cities Hyderabad

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi draws flak over blood donation claim



By Express News Service



Speaking at a public rally in Maharashtra, Owaisi recounted how he donated blood when he heard someone required it in Osmania General Hospital. “A doctor asked if anyone has O positive blood. I said I do. So the doctor said ‘please help MLA saab’. That day, Allah is witness to the fact that I donated not one bottle of blood but 15 bottles.”  

Soon after the 44-second clip became viral on social media, many pointed out that it was not possible for Owaisi to have had donated that amount of blood. MBT spokesperson Amjed Ullah Khan said, “One bottle is 400ml. Does that mean he has 6,000ml of blood?”

Various reports have time and again said that an average adult has about 4.5 to 5.5 litres of blood in his or her body.

