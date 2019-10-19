All about love and laugh: Vir Das back in Hyderabad with new show

A Harini Prasad By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After two Netflix specials and more than 15 films, Vir Das has certainly established himself as an artiste wearing many hats - comedian, actor, musician and writer, among others. A regular performer in Hyderabad, Vir is back in the city as a part of his Loved Tour, organised by Buzz Kya Entertainment. “Hyderabad has one of the most intelligent audiences that I have experienced. It’s always fun to perform here. I’m looking forward to having a lot of biryani too,” he says.

His new show, Loved Tour, is expected to be a lot more personal than his previous works. “It is about a comedian who loves his family, wife, his country and his art. It is less political and a lot edgier,” adds the 40-year-old.

The Dehradun-born artiste started his career with stand-up comedy, before starring in Hindi films like Badmaash Company (2010), Delhi Belly (2011) and Go Goa Gone (2013). With his roles in movies, Vir garnered the attention of most of India, before he gained an international fan base with his shows on Netflix. Two years ago, when the media-service provider produced its first original - Vir Das Abroad Understanding, the show opened with him singing to a divided audience - half in New York city’s comedy club called SubCulture, and the other half in New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi Stadium.

Talking about balancing it all, “Films and shows on OTT are more of a collaborative project, but solo shows are personal. It’s about using two different sides of my brain. Comedy keeps you humbled and grounded. Six months of both in a year is the best,” Vir shares.

On October 20, 7 pm. At Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre.