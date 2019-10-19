Home Cities Hyderabad

Here comes Seema spice special

Rayalaseema Ruchulu is celebrating its 16th year with a food festival in which home chef Rajeshwari from Puthalapattu shares the heirloom recipes of her hometown, secrets that her ancestors held close

Published: 19th October 2019 10:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2019 10:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Manju Latha Kalanidhi
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: First the disclaimer:
This one’s going to be super spicy and that’s how it ought to be. So be ready to turn into a foodie on fire. Acclimatise your taste buds for the upcoming spice with a generous smear of Erra karam (red chilli paste with garlic and salt) on your karam dosa in the live counter. Give your nihari and biryani a break and embrace the super spicy flavours of Rayalaseema, more specifically the southern part of this region which is a mix of the flavours of Seema, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. How about Nendrikaya (crab) soup Telugu style, Alsanda vada, urlagadda korma, Antu mamidi chepala pulusu and more, 53 dishes in all. All these novel-sounding Telugu dishes are part of Aha Rayalaseema, a food festival to celebrate the 16th anniversary of Rayalaseema Ruchulu restaurant. The ongoing food festival which is on till November 10 at all the outlets is being hosted in association with home chef Rajeshwari Puthalapattu. With roots in Puthalapattu in Chittoor, Rajeshwari is an expert in the cuisine of the southern region which is an amalgamation of Tamil and Kannada along with Telugu cuisines.

Thanks to the simple names of the dishes, if you know Telugu, you already know the ingredients, its consistency and even the method of making. “We Chittoor folks are true blue food connoisseurs. In curries alone, we like to have one as a snack, one to mix with rice and one just as an accompaniment (nanchukodaniki). Of course, we want our tanginess to come from mango (if it’s summer), from lemons, from tamarind and what not,” says Rajeshwari who resides in Hyderabad but says her heart lies in her hometown.  Not surprisingly, Yetamamasam Munakkaya Korma (made in drumstick gravy) is the star of the day what with an extra dose of Seema spice.

“Even the starters are Seema specials such as Nannari Sherbath (an amazing root beer kind of drink) and Ragi Ambali (made of ragi in buttermilk, a coolant). Then, of course, the Vaya Pindi Bonda will remind you of the evening tea time snacks had with your college friends. “Vaya Pindi is actually made of the leftover dosa batter and is usually just one vaya, a measure of your palm. Nothing is wasted in our land and everything is celebrated,” she says. Available as a thali meal in all the four outlets and as a buffet in Jubilee Hills for lunch and dinner. “Don’t miss the condiments such as allam burfi, which are healthy and tasty,” she adds.
 

— Manju Latha Kalanidhi
kalanidhi@newindianexpress.com
@mkalanidhi

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
About 93% of the total 6,432 milk samples tested nationwide were found safe for human consumption. (File | P Jawahar, EPS)
Cancer-causing carcinogenic contamination in packaged milk?
Infosys campus at Electronic City in Bengaluru (File | Pushkar V, EPS)
Slowdown hits Bengaluru hard; layoffs, pay cuts up to 30%
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Rajesh Shetty BallalBagh, EPS)
Govt approves admission of girls in Sainik schools from 2021-22
Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Sign language interpreters at Odisha Police Stations for the mute, hearing-impaired

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Byelections: UDF workers celebrate Kottikalasam
North Karnataka farmers protest at KSR station, Bengaluru, on Thursday | shriram b n
Karnataka Farmers protest for government action on Kalasa Banduri project
Gallery
During the ongoing VTB Kremlin Cup, Marin Cilic registered his 500th tour-level win when he defeated Ivo Karlovic in the first round. Here is a look at the 10 active tennis stars who have clinched more than 500 wins at the ATP tour-level. (As of 17 Octobe
Roger Federer to Rafael Nadal: Active tennis players to reach 'career 500 match wins club'
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp