Home Cities Hyderabad

Rock blasting at My Homegroup's construction site cracks open basement wall in adjacent 

Meanwhile, police authorities said that there was no need to evacuate the residents, and that investigations were underway.

Published: 19th October 2019 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2019 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

Kokapet residents stage a protest against rock blasting in Hyderabad on Friday; (above) wall of flat basement cracked open due to rock blasting at an adjacent site

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a shocking case of lapse, the wall of the basement parking in Rajapushpa apartment of Kokapet cracked apart by over five inches, exposing the inner concrete of the structure, after an adjacent under-construction site owned by My Homegroup blasted rocks.

The incident occurred at around 5.30 pm on Thursday. The residents reportedly felt a violent jolt due to the loud sound, that shook five towers in the complex. The tremors were so loud that even the furniture up at the 13th floor was quaking. A case has been booked with Narsingi police under Section 9B of Explosives Act and IPC 427 and 336, against the contractor Shyamlal who was working for My Home Constructions.
When the incident occurred, worried residents ran for cover, only to discover the gash that the blast had left on the basement wall, which split the wall internally.

“My Home has been blasting rocks routinely here, which has always been an inconvenience. But this time, the blast was roughly around a mere 10 feet away from our building, resulting in structural damages to our flat with 1,110 homes,” said A Krishna, a resident. The basement with the damaged wall has five towers on top, along with the clubhouse. The other six towers are separated from this basement structure. The Rajapushpa builders sent in their engineers on Friday to investigate the matter. They have ordered the reconstruction of the structure, in order to ensure there are no further damages.

Meanwhile, the residents took out a rally against this atrocity, demanding that the blasting be stopped immediately to ensure their safety. Over 1,000 residents came down to the My Home construction site and held a silent protest, carrying placards with slogans like “Blast to build and not to kill”. Young kids held placards that read “My Home Stop the blasting, save my sweet home”.

Meanwhile, police authorities said that there was no need to evacuate the residents, and that investigation were underway.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kokapet Wall Collapse My Homegroup Narsingi police Explosives Act Construction
India Matters
About 93% of the total 6,432 milk samples tested nationwide were found safe for human consumption. (File | P Jawahar, EPS)
Cancer-causing carcinogenic contamination in packaged milk?
Infosys campus at Electronic City in Bengaluru (File | Pushkar V, EPS)
Slowdown hits Bengaluru hard; layoffs, pay cuts up to 30%
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Rajesh Shetty BallalBagh, EPS)
Govt approves admission of girls in Sainik schools from 2021-22
Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Sign language interpreters at Odisha Police Stations for the mute, hearing-impaired

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Byelections: UDF workers celebrate Kottikalasam
North Karnataka farmers protest at KSR station, Bengaluru, on Thursday | shriram b n
Karnataka Farmers protest for government action on Kalasa Banduri project
Gallery
During the ongoing VTB Kremlin Cup, Marin Cilic registered his 500th tour-level win when he defeated Ivo Karlovic in the first round. Here is a look at the 10 active tennis stars who have clinched more than 500 wins at the ATP tour-level. (As of 17 Octobe
Roger Federer to Rafael Nadal: Active tennis players to reach 'career 500 match wins club'
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp