GHMC to start repair works of damaged roads from October 22

During the City Convergence meeting held here on Saturday, Lokesh Kumar said the repair works would commence from October 22.

GHMC, Hyderabad

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation office building (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will take up repair works of damaged roads caused due to recent rains from October 22 and plans to complete by November 10, GHMC Commissioner D S Lokesh Kumar has said.

During the City Convergence meeting held here on Saturday, Lokesh Kumar said the repair works would commence from October 22. He further said that Rapid Action Teams would take up repair works of damaged roads from November. 

As there is a proposal to give maintenance of major roads to private parties, GHMC is focusing on maintenance of internal roads in a more effective manner. He instructed the officials to get the roads repaired where road-cutting was done by the HMWS&SB.

Due to prevailing weather conditions, GHMC has extended the deadline for road-cutting up to December 1 for cable lines, pipelines, etc.

