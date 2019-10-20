Home Cities Hyderabad

In a first, Kothaguda botanical garden ISO certified

The botanical garden is being maintained by the Telangana State Forest Development Corporation (TSFDC).

Published: 20th October 2019 05:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2019 05:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Kothaguda botanical garden and cycling park received ISO certification on Saturday, making it the first public garden in Telangana and probably in the country, to be awarded the quality certification. According to the ISO 9001:2015 certificate the garden received, the certification to the park is for ‘Creation of urban lung space for healthy citizens and promoting awareness about nature and environmental conservation amongst the stakeholders’. 

The botanical garden is being maintained by the Telangana State Forest Development Corporation (TSFDC). The TSFDC, VC and MD, P Raghuveer said that the certification was based on various parameters like leadership, people’s involvement, and safety and vision, which were audited by an independent agency over a period of one month. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kothaguda botanical garden ISO certification ISO 9001:2015 certificate Telangana State Forest Development Corporation TSFDC
India Matters
Good Economics for Hard Times: Better Answers to Our Biggest Problems
Of Abhijit falling for Audrey Hepburn and direct cash transfers
Dr Annappa N Bali
This 'Rs 10 doctor’ in Karnataka brings healthcare to the poor
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (Photo | PTI)
Beneficiaries can occupy houses under PMAY (U) by 2021: Minister
An image of heap of paddy straw used for representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Plant that converts paddy straw into biogas set up to tackle Delhi pollution

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Byelections: UDF workers celebrate Kottikalasam
North Karnataka farmers protest at KSR station, Bengaluru, on Thursday | shriram b n
Karnataka Farmers protest for government action on Kalasa Banduri project
Gallery
During the ongoing VTB Kremlin Cup, Marin Cilic registered his 500th tour-level win when he defeated Ivo Karlovic in the first round. Here is a look at the 10 active tennis stars who have clinched more than 500 wins at the ATP tour-level. (As of 17 Octobe
Roger Federer to Rafael Nadal: Active tennis players to reach 'career 500 match wins club'
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp