TSRTC Joint Action Committee still awaits government’s call for talks, to hold public meeting on Wednesday

The university had in 2017 banned political or public gathering on its campus.

HYDERABAD: The stalemate between TSRTC employees' unions and the state government continues, as even on the 15th day of the strike, after a day-long state bandh on Saturday, the TSRTC Joint Action Committee (JAC) led by Ashwathama Reddy said they would continue their protest and would hold a public meeting at Osmania University on October 23. The university had in 2017 banned political or public gathering on its campus.

Despite the Telangana High Court asking the TSRTC management and the government twice in the last week to negotiate with the striking employees, the TSRTC management maintained its tough stance and refused to hold talks.

Throughout Saturday, speculations were rife that the TSRTC would not hold negotiations, though the unions had lowered their guard on the demand for a merger of the TSRTC with the state government.

The TSRTC management did not buckle under pressure, leaving lakhs of citizens unsure of the fate of public transport and in the dark as to whether schools would reopen on Monday.
No TSRTC official spoke on the record about why negotiations were not held, though officials had earlier said they had not received the court’s directions.

Ashwathama Reddy said the bandh was a great success and that all unions, including the TNGO and TGO, Osmania University students, Ola and Uber drivers, and the common people of Telangana supported them. “Tomorrow, we will again approach the public, hand them flowers, and explain to them our demands,” Reddy said while adding that the JAC was ready for negotiations even if the authorities called them for talks on Sunday. 

He also clarified that he was not being backed by any political party, but only by the TSRTC workers and the citizens. However, he added that the union would seek support from the MIM.
VS Rao, of the Staff and Workers Federation (SWF) said the government has been stating incorrect facts in court.

