Osmania University police book man for strangling sister’s pet dog to death

Police told the media that there were disputes between Rama Devi and her brother Nagaraju on property distribution. Recently, they even got into some arguments. 

Published: 20th October 2019 05:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2019 05:13 AM   |  A+A-

The pet dog starngled to death (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Osmania University police have registered a case against a person for killing the pet dog of his sister by strangulating the animal as he had disputes with his sibling over the distribution of property. 

According to the police, the plaint was lodged by one Rama Devi, resident of Lalaguda. In the complaint, Rama Devi stated that her brother, Nagaraju, killed her pet dog by strangulating the animal and that she witnessed the whole incident. 

Based on Rama Devi’s complaint, the Osmania University police registered case against Nagaraju under section 428 (mischief by killing or maiming animal), 429 (mischief by killing or maiming cattle) of the IPC and section 11 (I) and 11 (L) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act (PCAA), 1960. 

Police told the media that there were disputes between Rama Devi and her brother Nagaraju on property distribution. Recently, they even got into some arguments. 

TAGS
Osmania University Osmania University police
