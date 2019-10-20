Home Cities Hyderabad

Toddler injured in mysterious explosion in Hyderabad's VST Colony

A toddler was injured in a mysterious explosion at a residential colony near Habsiguda here on Saturday.

Published: 20th October 2019 04:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2019 04:57 AM   |  A+A-

Explosion

For representational purposes (File | ENS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A toddler was injured in a mysterious explosion at a residential colony near Habsiguda here on Saturday. The explosion occurred when the girl accidentally stepped on a plastic container in her backyard.

The police suspect that the container had some unknown chemicals, which reacted and triggered the blast. The police confirmed that there were no explosives or harmful materials in the container, and it was just a chemical reaction.

The incident took place at VST Colony. The blast produced a loud noise, causing residents to panic. A crowd gathered at the spot, and the police arrived and cordoned off the area. The bomb squad, clues team, and dog squad also rushed to the spot. The victim, 15-month-old Chaitra, was playing when the incident occurred. Her father, K Srisailam, rushed to her rescue after hearing the explosion and kicked the container away. The girl’s left toe was injured in the explosion. She was rushed to the hospital and is said to be out of danger.

The container, which had a capacity of one litre, had an unknown chemical, said M Mahesh, Inspector, Nacharam police station. The chemical had solidified as it was stored for a long time without precautions, and it exploded when the girl stepped on it. “We are probing how the container reached the premises,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Explosion Nacharam police station toddler injured
India Matters
Good Economics for Hard Times: Better Answers to Our Biggest Problems
Of Abhijit falling for Audrey Hepburn and direct cash transfers
Dr Annappa N Bali
This 'Rs 10 doctor’ in Karnataka brings healthcare to the poor
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (Photo | PTI)
Beneficiaries can occupy houses under PMAY (U) by 2021: Minister
An image of heap of paddy straw used for representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Plant that converts paddy straw into biogas set up to tackle Delhi pollution

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Byelections: UDF workers celebrate Kottikalasam
North Karnataka farmers protest at KSR station, Bengaluru, on Thursday | shriram b n
Karnataka Farmers protest for government action on Kalasa Banduri project
Gallery
During the ongoing VTB Kremlin Cup, Marin Cilic registered his 500th tour-level win when he defeated Ivo Karlovic in the first round. Here is a look at the 10 active tennis stars who have clinched more than 500 wins at the ATP tour-level. (As of 17 Octobe
Roger Federer to Rafael Nadal: Active tennis players to reach 'career 500 match wins club'
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp