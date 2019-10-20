Toddler injured in mysterious explosion in Hyderabad's VST Colony

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A toddler was injured in a mysterious explosion at a residential colony near Habsiguda here on Saturday. The explosion occurred when the girl accidentally stepped on a plastic container in her backyard.

The police suspect that the container had some unknown chemicals, which reacted and triggered the blast. The police confirmed that there were no explosives or harmful materials in the container, and it was just a chemical reaction.

The incident took place at VST Colony. The blast produced a loud noise, causing residents to panic. A crowd gathered at the spot, and the police arrived and cordoned off the area. The bomb squad, clues team, and dog squad also rushed to the spot. The victim, 15-month-old Chaitra, was playing when the incident occurred. Her father, K Srisailam, rushed to her rescue after hearing the explosion and kicked the container away. The girl’s left toe was injured in the explosion. She was rushed to the hospital and is said to be out of danger.

The container, which had a capacity of one litre, had an unknown chemical, said M Mahesh, Inspector, Nacharam police station. The chemical had solidified as it was stored for a long time without precautions, and it exploded when the girl stepped on it. “We are probing how the container reached the premises,” he added.