Heavy rains, thunderstorms forecast in Hyderabad till October 24

In fact, heavy rains and thundershowers have been predicted across the State for the coming four days by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

A man covers himself with his jacket in Hyderabad on Sunday | S Senbagapandiyan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The southwest monsoon may have come to an end, but rains continue to drench the city and many parts of the State. In fact, heavy rains and thundershowers have been predicted across the State for the coming four days by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

According to the forecast, heavy rains and thunderstorms are very likely to occur at parts of State till Thursday, while light to moderate rains are very likely at many places.

Most parts of the city and many parts of the central and southern parts of the State received light to moderate rains on Sunday. The highest rainfall recorded in the city was 43.3mm at Badlaguda. The highest rainfall recorded on Sunday across the State was 93mm at Koheda in Siddipet.

Many parts of the State received good rains in October. The overall rainfall in the State till Sunday since the start of the month is 100mm, 45 per cent more than normal. Hyderabad recorded 107.2mm.

