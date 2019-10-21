Hussainsagar ‘vulnerable’ post festivities

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Early this year, the HMDA had laid down a new granite footpath and fenced the Hussainsagar lake with grills on the NTR Marg stretch. But come the festive season, and the grills had to be removed while the footpath was stamped due to the pressure of cranes.

“This is a recurring event. I witness it every year,” said Rajan, an evening walker at NTR Marg road, “I am sure the municipality would not replace the barricading until next year. Even if they do, they will do it just before Ganesh Visarjanam, just like they did this year.”

Only a few months ago, Hyderabad Municipal Development Authority (HMDA) had laid granite flooring alongside, the Necklace road and NTR Marg Road footpath which, soon after the Ganesh Visarjan festival turned into an ordeal for the walkers, joggers, and pedestrians. Barricading that surround the Hussainsagar lake along the NTR Marg Road continues to remain broken and fraught with danger to the strollers, visitors, and particularly the selfie fanatics.

(Left) Broken pavements and (above) temporary barricades set up around the Hussainsagar along the NTR Marg stretch in Hyderabad on Sunday | S Senbagapandiyan

For now, the GHMC and Hyderabad Lake Police have placed temporary barring using wire and police blockages at some vulnerable points. “People usually, pass through the temporary barricading and get close to the lake where they take selfies,” said a security guard at Lumbini park.

New grills were welded as early as June this year after the HMDA received multiple complaints from the Lake Police. “The entire stretch is a potential threat to walkers. We use temporary barricading to avoid accidents. Nevertheless, we keep requesting the municipality to restore it soon after idol immersion which never happens on time,” sources from the lake police said.