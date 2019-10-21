Hyderabad Police seek info from BHEL after staffer’s suicide

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The police have served notices on the BHEL management, seeking information on Neha Chouksey, an employee of the firm who hanged herself on Thursday. They also sought details of the staff whom Neha accused and asked how their work was connected to Neha’s.

Earlier, a case of abetment to suicide was registered against Neha’s colleagues and seniors, including the DGM of BHEL, who allegedly harassed her.

Investigating officials said they have asked BHEL to furnish details on complaints lodged against those Neha accused if any.

Neha’s purported suicide note stated that her mobile phone was hacked by her superiors and colleagues, who also sent men to follow her.