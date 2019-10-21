Home Cities Hyderabad

Plight of migrant labourers casts doubt on Hyderabad’s Open Defecation Free status

The stench of human excreta is unmissable on interior roads near construction sites near Wipro Circle.

Published: 21st October 2019 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2019 05:24 AM   |  A+A-

The ‘jungle’ that migrant labourers visit to relieve themselves

By B kartheek
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Despite claims by the government that Hyderabad has become an Open Defecation Free (ODF) city, the practice still continues. Thousands of migrant labourers who toil to build the city have no toilets to use. Those who live in makeshift houses near the vast construction sites in the Financial District are forced to relieve themselves in the open.

The stench of human excreta is unmissable on interior roads near construction sites near Wipro Circle. Almost all the temporary huts do not have toilets, except a kiosk-like structure unconnected to drainage channels and meant for women to bathe and urinate.

Adolescent women are also forced to go to the jungle to relieve themselves. It may be recalled that a migrant woman labourer was gang-raped near a brick kiln on the outskirts of the city about a month ago.
Pointing to the bushes, 28-year-old Syamala, who was engaged in the construction of Nala, said, “I relieve myself in the jungle. Sometimes it is so problematic as the men also relieve themselves there. It is disgusting to live so close to the defecation area. But, we tell ourselves that we will stay only a few months.”

According to the Labour Act, basic amenities like shelter, drinking water, and toilets must be provided at construction sites. “There was only one toilet for many people and it was stinky,” said G Yellappa, who migrated from Mahabubnagar about six months ago.

When contacted, a highly-placed official who wanted to remain anonymous said they were not aware of the migrant labourers’ problems. “We will conduct an inquiry and take necessary measures,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Open Defecation Free Hyderabad ODF
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose.
Rajasthan HC treats foetus as living child, orders compensation for death
Buy swords, not utensils on Dhanteras, says BJP leader
Cadets of 120 Battalion light candles to pay tribute to the martyred CRPF jawans
292 cops martyred in last one year, most killed fighting terror
Maya Pramod
Researcher Maya Pramod wins top US award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Bypolls 2019: Rain plays spoilsport, slow polling recorded
Haryana Assembly Elections: Voter turnout at 13% till 11am
Gallery
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis casts his vote along with his wife Amruta and mother Sarita at a polling booth in Nagpur. ( Photo | PTI )
Maharashtra polls: Aamir Khan, Mahesh Bhupathi, Supriya Sule among few early morning voters
PM Narendra Modi interacted with members of the film industry on Saturday in Delhi, and several of Bollywood's top stars were present at the event. (Photo | PTI)
Shah Rukh Khan to Kangana Ranaut: PM Narendra Modi's photos with Bollywood celebrities is breaking the Internet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp