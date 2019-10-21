Home Cities Hyderabad

When kids ate to their hearts’ content

As part of the International Chefs Day celebrations,a variety of events are being held in the city

Published: 21st October 2019 10:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2019 10:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Nearly 120 children visually-impaired children of Devnar Blind School, Bansilalapet in the city were treated to sumptuous meals and fun-filled games at the ongoing ‘International Chefs Day 2019’ celebrations held by Regency College of Hotel Management and Catering Technology.

The kids were served an elaborate four-course menu in which the chefs treated them with piping hot noodles, manchuria, home style chicken curry, fruit custard and ice cream. Later, a blood donation camp was organised with the support of NTR Trust for the student chefs of Regency and TCA chefs. Around 150 student chefs and professional Chefs participated in this drive to support Thalaseemia and Haemohilia patients. 

Also, an organic cookery contest was organised for undergraduate students from 10 colleges of Hyderabad. The participants were supposed to make a dish with organic ingredients.

The contestants competed and created dishes which were presented artistically. Afterwards, an awards ceremony was held for the organic cookery contest winners. On October 23, Regency chefs and president of TCA would be visiting Silver Oaks International School at Bachupally. 

Over 250 students of Class VI would be addressed by the chefs on the theme ‘How healthy food works’. A cookery contest would also be organised for these tiny tots to encourage the kids to realise the importance of eating healthy food and be creative in coming up with their own little recipes.

Comments

