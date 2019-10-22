Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad's Niloufer Hospital staff get anonymous thank you note

Our child has been shifted from the PICU to the general ward within days and has also been discharged today.

Published: 22nd October 2019 09:15 AM

Niloufer hospital in Hyderabad

Niloufer Hospital in Hyderabad (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Early on Monday, doctors and staff of the city’s Niloufer Hospital were in for a pleasant surprise after the parents of one of their patients left an anonymous hand-written ‘thank you’ note on the notice board. 

"We had been running from pillar to post, visiting multiple corporate hospitals for the treatment of our one-year-old baby. And after exhausting all our savings, we came to Niloufer. Our child has been shifted from the PICU to the general ward within days and has also been discharged today. We would like to thank everyone, from the sweeper to the superintendent, for their service," the parents of the patient said in the note. 

It further read, "We hope that the government gives more funds to develop this hospital. The only issue was lack of toilets as the with patients with young children have to struggle more."

