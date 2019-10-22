Home Cities Hyderabad

Parents of deceased infant want the govt to shut down all ‘unsafe’ hosps

The baby boy, whose nickname was Vicky, was admitted to the hospital a few days ago for pneumonia.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Amid the chaos that prevailed after the fourth floor of the Shine Childrens Hospital caught fire early on Monday, Manasa, mother of the four-month-old baby who passed away in the mishap, struggled to overcome the trauma. Manasa, along with her cousin, Naveen, rushed to the third floor of the building when they noticed smoke coming out of the windows. As she broke into tears, Naveen checked the child who was still breathing. They immediately rushed the baby to a nearby hospital on their own, but in vain. The doctors declared the child was brought dead to the hospital. 

“We had some hope when the child was breathing and immediately shifted him to the hospital,” Naveen said in desolation.  The baby boy was not even christened, he recalled. Naveen later joined the protest organised by the parents of other children who were injured int he mishap, demanding permanent closure of the hospital.

The baby boy, whose nickname was Vicky, was admitted to the hospital a few days ago for pneumonia. His father, who works as a constable with Motakondur police, requested the government to close down all hospitals which do not follow fire safety norms. Relatives of the victims alleged that there was no doctor present when the incident had happened. They, further, said that the three staffers who were present at the time of the incident were also not helpful.

