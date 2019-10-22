Home Cities Hyderabad

World Stuttering Day: Techies help Hyderabadis overcome stammering

Considering most people with the condition are susceptible to bullying from a young age, The Indian Stammering Association is trying to percolate awareness at the elementary school level.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Stuttering may not be entirely curable, but the secondary symptoms, anxiety and mannerism associated with it are. With this goal in mind, a group of 20-odd individuals, primarily IT professionals in the city, who themselves face the condition of stuttering, are making an attempt to sensitise those with stuttering and other about the various facets of the condition.

"We are about 20 active members who meet every week to ensure that we ourselves and those joining us newly can overcome the stigma and issues attached with stuttering," noted Sugandh Rakha, founder of TISA, The Indian Stammering Association - Hyderabad Chapter, and a product manager and angel investor by profession.

One of the main things they work is reducing the secondary symptoms. "Stuttering is a primary symptom, the secondary symptoms could be actions the person does to release the anxiety, like pulling ears or hitting hard on the thighs. It is usually that which annoys others and not the stuttering itself," said Rakha.

And so to counter it, they provide material and access to therapy to rid a person of their anxiety. "We make them practice stammer on purpose so they subconsciously get used to their own stammer and don’t develop anxiety," added Rakha. 

Considering most people with the condition are susceptible to bullying from a young age, TISA is trying to percolate awareness at the elementary school level. TISA’s project manager, Srinivasa Rao G, opined that media and films, that often portray stammer as a comic element, need to change tack.

(October 22 is World Stuttering Day)

