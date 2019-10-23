Two killed in Hyderabad as bike skids off road as fog hits visibility

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Poor visibility due to thick fog that covered the city on Tuesday morning, allegedly led to the death of a man and his father on Rajiv Rahadari highway at Shameerpet on the city outskirts.

D Mukesh (29) a techie and his father Pentappa (58) were going on their bike when the incident happened. Police suspect due to poor visibility, they lost control of the bike and it skidded on the road. Mukesh was getting married on November 10 and they were going to offer first wedding card at the Komuravelli temple. Victims are residents of Champapet.

The father-son duo started for Komuravelli on a bike. They were travelling through the Rajiv Rahadari highway through the thick fog covering the roads. When they reached Turkapally village on the highway, their bike skidded and both of them fell off the bike and died on the spot.

"At the time of the incident, the road was covered with thick fog. Either the fog or Mukesh could have dozed off and lost control, leading to the accident. A probe is underway," Shameerpet inspector B Naveen Reddy said.