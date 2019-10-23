Home Cities Hyderabad

UoH 8th best varsity in the country, IIT-H 15th on the QS rank list

The University of Hyderabad has yet again found a place in the top 10 of the prestigious QS India University Rankings, which were released on Tuesday.

HYDERABAD: The University of Hyderabad has yet again found a place in the top 10 of the prestigious QS India University Rankings, which were released on Tuesday. The university has ranked eighth out of 100 institutions in the list for 2020, after colleges such as the Indian Institute of Technology, Indian Institute of Sciences and the University of Delhi, making it the third non-IIT institute on the top-10 list.

The Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad features in the top 20 list, bagging the 15th place. The list was topped by the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay for the second time in a row. However, in comparison to the QS India University Rankings 2019, UoH lost a spot this year, slipping from the seventh rank, while IIT-Hyderabad gained a spot from the 16th rank.

Prof Appa Rao Podile, vice-chancellor of the University of Hyderabad, said, “This rank reinforced our stature as a premier institution, for which we have been awarded ‘Institute of Eminence’ status. It entails intensive work ahead to not only retain, but improve our ranking, with a climb across all parameters. This will help us to better serve the nation’s public through high-quality education and research.”

This is the second edition of the QS rankings exclusively for Indian institutions. The methodology applied by QS to rate institutes relied on eight primary indicators. These were: Academic reputation (30%), employer reputation (20%), faculty-student ratio (20%), proportion of staff with PhDs (10%), papers per faculty from Scopus database (10%), citations per paper from Scopus database (5%), proportion of international students (2.5%) and proportion of international faculty (2.5%).

