Weekend blues sorted

Plan a city tour and explore Hyderabad with your friends

Published: 23rd October 2019 05:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2019 09:25 AM

By Kakoli Mukherjee
HYDERABAD: Millennials are familiar with the outcomes after a friend suggests ‘Let’s plan a trip’ during the weekend. By the time you have all the people and logistics on board, the weekend is over. What if there was a group that charted out all the details, and all you had to do is to pay a nominal fee and tag along?

The RoadTripsCo (RTC), a pan India road travel community, started its chapter in Hyderabad last year. RTC is a group of travellers including solo trippers, families, motorcyclists and other individuals who come together for on-road experiences. The best part of the deal is that you can even bring along your pets too! The community, which was formed in Mumbai, is now present in over 18 cities.

Sumitava Banerjee, who is heading the Hyderabad chapter, says: “Till now, we have planned trips to Bhongir Fort, Medak Fort and Manjeera Wildlife Sanctuary. Not many know about this sanctuary which is home to endangered crocodiles. We aim to bring people from diverse backgrounds and let them have a good time. Different sets of people are looking for different things - some like birds, some like nature, and some like history. We plan to cater to the needs of all, and make weekends fun and informative.

RTC encourages everyone to come down for weekend meet-ups where they can get to know their fellow travellers (old and new) better. Their Hyderabad chapter has 250 members at present. “Those who are interested can join with their own modes of conveyance. If you don’t have one, a carpool can be arranged. In the coming months, we are planning an outdoor camping event and also a trip to a tiger sanctuary.” For more details, one can check their Facebook page.

