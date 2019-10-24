Bajrang Dal stage protest at TV9 office in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Bajrang Dal activists were detained by the Banjara Hills police when they staged a protest in front of Telugu news channel TV9 at Banjara Hills on Wednesday.

They were staging a protest against channel for airing an objectionable promo, a campaign against environmental and sound pollution, saying it was hurting sentiments of Hindus. However, the news channel denied allegations and withdrew promo after it was brought to their attention that it hurt the sentiments of Hindus.The protestors were later let off in the evening.