Hyderabad hospital tragedy: Shine Hospital flouted several building norms, says panel

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The committee formed by Department of Public Health to investigate Shine Hospital fire mishap, in which a 3-month old infant died, has reportedly concluded that the hospital violated multiple construction regulations.

According to sources, the panel found that the hospital had only one entry and exit point without any fire or emergency exit in the entire building. "The permission had been given for only three floors and 20 beds. However, inspection revealed that fourth floor had been constructed later and the building housed more than 50 beds," sources said.

Neonatal Intensive Care Unit had been constructed on top most floor, with no facility for a ramp service in case of power outage or lift malfunction. The probe also found that hospital did not have parking space as regulatory norms demand, and distance between ground floor and cellar was lesser than recommended rules.