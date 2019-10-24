Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad man on the path of digital activism

Venkatesh Geriti, an alumnus of JNTU Hyderabad, who is to receive the Karamveer Chakra award next month tells us how he manages time and tech for the society

Published: 24th October 2019 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2019 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

Venkatesh Geriti delivers a lecture

Venkatesh Geriti delivers a lecture

By Saima Afreen
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Juggling things comes easy to Venkatesh Geriti. He divides his time between Cologne, Germany, his current workplace and India. He’s an IT professional, but is better known for being an inspiring youth leader  who has spearheaded many anti-corruption crusades.

This year, he has been awarded Karmaveer Chakra Award and Global Fellowship by the International Confederation of NGOs (IANGO) and the United Nations (UN). He will be conferred upon the same at Rex National Conclave conference in New Delhi being held from November 25 to 27. When asked about how he juggles between Europe and Asia, he replies, “European work culture gives great flexibility of time. Hence, I can contribute to the tasks demanded for running our organisation in India. It gives me enough scope to coordinate with the team whose members are from development sector, advocacy groups and activists.”

The 28-year-old has conducted various awareness sessions and training programmes on the political system, policies, liberal democracy, transparency and accountability, civil liberties, entrepreneurship education, and public policy.

He was one of the co-founders of ‘Youth for Better India’, an anti corruption youth foundation supporting veteran-activist Anna Hazare’s movement. He says, “My father who was involved in village-level nation building has inspired me to take up activism.

The life and times of APJ Abdul Kalam are also my perennial inspiration. A youth seminar on ‘politics and the role of youth’ by Jayaparakash Narayan in Nellore completely changed my perspective.” On future plans, he shares, “We are going to focus on digital activism and advocacy with values based on liberty, liberal democracy and market-based economy.” He also plans to launch a campaign for the rights of street vendors, low taxes and agricultural reforms.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karmaveer Chakra Award Venkatesh Geriti
India Matters
Chinese fishing nets is one of the attractions listed by Lonely Planet | File picture
Kochi 7th in top 10 cities to visit in 2020: Lonely Planet
(L-R) The logos of Bhart Airtel, Reliance Jio (File Photos | Reuters)
Airtel fastest in downloads, Jio tops 4G availability
Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal (Photo| Twitter/ @PiyushGoyal)
Trains to get WiFi service in next 4 years: Minister
Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
UP lawyers teach a lesson to cops flouting traffic norms

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kozhukatta food fest
‘Kozhukatta’ indigenous food fest in Kerala attracts huge crowds
Surgeons of Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Vepery removed 52 kg of plastic wastes from the stomach of a cow. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
WATCH: Over 50 kilos of plastic and other waste found in cow's body
Gallery
Do you know the Golden Glove Award given to the best goalkeeper at the end of every edition of the FIFA World Cup is named after a Soviet shot-stopper? That's right, ever since 1994, FIFA honours the best goalkeeper of the quadrennial tournament with the
Remembering Lev Yashin the 'Black Spider': The best goalkeeper football has ever seen
Combined and shared on Twitter by a fan called Grandi Raga, the album is a warm tribute to the friendship between the two living legends of the game. (Credit: Twitter @beurownrainbow1)
GOAT to Puppies: This fan-compilation of Fedal bromance will leave you in tears! | Rafale Nadal and Roger Federer
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp