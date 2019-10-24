Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad man says 'no' to Swiggy order because delivery boy is Muslim, complaint lodged

Meanwhile, the delivery boy brought the issue to the notice of the Muslim outfit Majlis Bacao Tehreek president Amjed Ullah Khan who posted the matter in his twitter account.

Published: 24th October 2019 05:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2019 05:39 PM   |  A+A-

Swiggy

Police inspector P Srinivas said they received a complaint from the executive of Swiggy

By PTI

HYDERABAD: A police complaint has been lodged against a customer of a food delivery app for allegedly refusing to accept food from a delivery boy as he was a Muslim.

Police inspector P Srinivas said they received a complaint from the executive of Swiggy, Mudassir Suleman on Wednesday saying the customer did not accept the ordered food merely because the delivery boy was a Muslim.

"We are in the process of filing a case against the customer and we will be filing an FIR soon," the police official told PTI.

"The customer ordered chicken-65 and requested for a Hindu delivery boy, but Swiggy sent a Muslim boy for delivering the parcel... and the customer refused to take the parcel."

When contacted, Swiggy, in a statement, said "... we embrace diversity and respect different points of view. Every order is automatically assigned to delivery executives based on their location and availability, among others, and not based on individual preferences. As an organisation, we do not discriminate between our partners and customers on any grounds."

The customer who refused to accept the food item could not be contacted.

Incidentally, the food was ordered from a restaurant run by a Muslim, Khan said.

