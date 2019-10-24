Hyderabad to have vegetable markets on all sides

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy has said that the State government would set up vegetable markets in the four directions of the city. The minister, who visited Bowenpally market on Wednesday, directed the officials to prepare estimates for setting up of new markets on all sides.

He asked the officials to submit proposals to government to acquire LIC land adjoining market for expanding Bowenpally market, which was handling around 1,500 to 2,000 tonnes of vegetables daily and catering to the needs of 13 states.

The minister also inspected the bio-gas plant, which was generating power from the vegetable waste at the Bowenpally market.Niranjan Reddy also interacted with the farmers selling their produce at the market and the hamaalis and enquired about the problems faced by them.

Meanwhile, at a meeting with agriculture officials, Niranjan Reddy directed the officials to display banners indicating opening and closing timings of cotton market. "Banners should also provide vital information to cotton farmers," he said. Officials and staff working at various market yards will not be allowed to take leave when farmers begin bringing their produce for sale, he said.

Ryot tries to immolate self

A farmer tried to immolate himself by pouring petrol on himself during the Agriculture Minister’s visit to Bowenpally vegetable market yard on Wednesday. It took place when the farmers protesting against demand of hamalis to reduce size of vegetable sack from 80 kg to 60 kg.Goverdhan Reddy, a farmer from Mamidipally village, tried to immolate self by pouring petrol but others foiled his attempt.

According to farmers, the hamalies were looting 5 kg of vegetables for each sack, if it exceeds 60 kg. According to norms, a vegetable sack which arrives at the market has to be carried by the hamalies. The labour laws say that the sacks should not weigh more than 60 kg.