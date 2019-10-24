Hyderabad’s plastic waste to be used as fuel

Mayank Tiwari By

HYDERABAD: Plastic waste from Hyderabad will soon be used as fuel, as the state government and cement company ACC have entered into an agreement to facilitate this. In the past two months, GHMC collected 150 metric tonnes of plastic waste, with help from resident welfare organisations, NGOs and self-help groups. ACC, on its part, is retrofitting its equipment to use plastic waste as fuel.

“Besides being a major hazard, plastic waste gets accumulated in lakes and nalas, blocking the flow of water. One of the ways to get rid of it is to use it as fuel in cement factories,” said a GHMC official. Cement firms will collect plastic waste from designated points and use it as fuel, the official added.

Earlier this year, ACC and a few other cement firms agreed to be part of ‘Swachhata hi Sewa’ by working with the Union Ministry of Urban Affairs to combat the single-use-plastic menace.

In a related development, GHMC will collect disposable items from households between November 3 and 12. "On these 10 days we will collect scrap and see how it can be recycled," said a GHMC official.

The waste collected by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) every day increased from 5,000-6,000 metric tonnes to 7,000 metric tonnes after the corporation started clearing all garbage from transfer stations, the GHMC said in a circular on Wednesday.

"Previously, around 5,000-6,000 metric tonnes of garbage was transported to Jawaharnagar Dumpyard every day, and now, with the existing fleet, garbage transported has crossed 7,000 metric tonnes due to effective clearance of garbage at transfer stations," a GHMC official said.

The garbage collected at transfer stations from 30 circles is transported by the tertiary fleet. Garbage is cleared from there almost completely every day the official added. Four extra mini tippers and two bobcat vehicles were recently given for each circle to help clear garbage.

