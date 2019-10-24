Osmania University in Hyderabad denies permission for meet in support of RTC strike

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Osmania University on Wednesday denied permission to student leaders to hold any kind of public meeting on the campus in support of the striking RTC workers.The University in a media release on Wednesday said: “The primary objective of the University is purely academic. The University appeals to the student organisations ... to maintain peace and not to disturb the academic ambience.” Students leaders had announced that they will organise a public meet on campus in support of the strike.