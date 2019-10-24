Protective eye gear a must on Diwali, says doctor in Hyderabad's Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Every year, the day after Deepavali is followed by gloom in the hospitals, due to firecracker-related accidents. Last year, Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital alone had treated over 50 grievous cases of eye injuries in one day after Deepavali, most of which were children.

Speaking to Express, Dr Ravinder Goud, superintendent of Sarojini Devi Government Eye Hospital, said, "For every 10 patients with firecracker-related eye injuries, nine are children and most of them are permanently blinded. The injury is caused by shrapnel penetrating the eye due to the high-pressure bursts. People should wear protective eye-gear, and not sunglasses because complete visibility is of utmost importance. In case of an accident, eyes should not be washed. People wearing contact lenses should know that high heat and chemical fumes react with the lens and irreversibly damage your eye-sight."