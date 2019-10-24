Home Cities Hyderabad

Submit report on safety norms at Numaish exhibition: Telangana HC to Hyderabad collector

When the matter came up for hearing on Wednesday, the bench directed the collector to place before it plan of action to avert such disasters.

The Numaish exhibition ground a few days after the fire break-out

The Numaish exhibition ground a few days after the fire break-out | VInay Madapu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the Hyderabad district collector to submit a report on action plan drawn in respect of safety measures taken for the forthcoming Numaish which would commence on January 1,  2020 at Nampally exhibition grounds.

The bench was passing this order in a PIL filed by Khaja Aijazuddin, advocate of the city, seeking direction to the exhibition society for closure of exhibition for its failure to comply with the fire safety measures. Fire struck the exhibition on Jan 30 this year as the society has failed to take the NOC (No Objection Certificate) from the fire services department, he pointed out.

When the matter came up for hearing on Wednesday, the bench directed the collector to place before it plan of action to avert such disasters. The matter was posted to Nov 12 for further hearing.

Comments

