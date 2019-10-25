Hyderabad woman loses Rs 1 crore to LinkedIn contact

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A city-based IT professional was duped of more than Rs 1 crore by a contact she befriended over LinkedIn, a network-oriented website.

The man told the victim that he had sent her a gift parcel containing an iPhone, Rolex watch, costly perfumes and some British currency. Later, he said that he needed cash for his father's medical expenses.

When there was no sign of the parcel, the victim realised that she was cheated and approached the cybercrime police.

The 31-year-old victim received a friend request on her LinkedIn profile in May. The person who sent the request introduced himself as a pilot working with British Airways.

After interacting for a few days, they exchanged mobile numbers and started chatting over WhatsApp. After gaining confidence, he told her that he is sending her a gift parcel.

After she made a payment of Rs 7 lakh for the parcel, the man contacted her again on WhatsApp, saying that his father was suffering from cancer and he was in urgent need of money. Believing the man, she transferred Rs 94 lakh from her account to 11 different accounts mentioned by him.