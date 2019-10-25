Ode to denizens’ struggles on Hyderabad's walls

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As an ode to the ongoing struggles faced by commuters as well as the unpaid strikers, city’s artists Swathi, Vijay and Puja Chauhan have been painting motifs of passengers and bleeding tyres on the walls of the streets, in support of the travails faced by them.

Speaking about her artwork, Puja Chauhan who did a street artwork at Masjid Banda said: “My main mode of commute is the TSRTC bus, and I was personally affected by the strike. However, despite the inconvenience I faced, it is sad to see that TSRTC workers are being treated in such an undignified manner. Their work is no child’s play,” she said.

She has painted an artwork where a couple of passengers can be seen travelling in a busy bus. The picture is accompanied by the words, “An ode to the daily commuters and bus operators and their struggles.”

Similarly, an artist couple Swathi and Vijay also expressed their solidarity, with an artwork that shows an RTC bus with tyres that bleed. The duo had previously come to fame for their quirky street art during the elections, with a sarcastic take on state of affairs.

“The TSRTC employees are still citizens who pay taxes and tolls and follow rules. Blaming them for the losses that TSRTC is facing is wrong,” said Vijay.