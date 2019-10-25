Railway staff held for job fraud

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A technician, working with the railways, was arrested after he allegedly cheated a man on the pretext of providing him with a job and collected money from him. The accused Dasaram Dayanand working at Sanchalan Bhavan had collected Rs 1.15 lakh from the victim, police said. According to police, Bejjanki Santosh Kumar approached Dayanand to help him get a job. Taking advantage, Dayanand promised him to get a job and demanded Rs 3 lakh from him.

Accordingly, Santosh paid Rs 1.50 lakh in three instalments. He was told that all verifications have been completed and only medical tests have to be done. As there is no word from Dayanand after he took Santosh’s details and started applying for jobs in various railway wings, Santosh grew suspicious. Based on Santosh’s plaint, a case was registered.