25-year-old doctor dies in hit and run in Hyderabad outskirts

According to police, Yashwanth was working for a private hospital. He was returning home on his bike after getting off work on Thursday.

Published: 26th October 2019 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2019 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

road accident

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In an alleged case of hit and run, a 25-year-old doctor was killed at Gundlapochampally village on the city outskirts late on Thursday night. The victim identified as Bandari Yashwanth was on a bike at the time of the incident, said police.

According to police, Yashwanth was working for a private hospital. He was returning home on his bike after getting off work on Thursday. Midway, an unknown vehicle rammed his bike. Though the bike did not suffer much damage, Yashwanth who landed on the road, received severe head injuries and died on the spot.

