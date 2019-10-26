Home Cities Hyderabad

Diwali shopping leans towards digital

Online shopping over brick and mortar shops, any day. That’s what 48% of the consumers commented on Twitter, sounding alarm bells for traditional stores.

Published: 26th October 2019 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2019 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Online shopping over brick and mortar shops, any day. That’s what 48% of the consumers commented on Twitter, sounding alarm bells for traditional stores. This was the gist of the conversations on Twitter in real time captured by Germin8, a social media intelligence company’s and put together under a report titled ‘Consumer Trends in Diwali Shopping’. Better prices are one of the major reasons why they prefer online shopping over traditional shopping, the shoppers said. Interestingly apparel, e-commerce, food or automotive brands users tend to communicate more with posts put up by banks and financial services. They used the posts to raise complaints.

Dr Ranjit Nair, CEO and Founder of Germin8 Solutions, stated, “From the social media analysis of Twitter, it is clear that online shopping is gripping a strong hold within the consumer community and thus it would be apt for brands to invest in advertising via social media content to boost themselves in the consumers eyes during the festival season.”

Among the other reasons are
Traditional style of shopping translates to traffic jams, heavy crowds, the physical effort of going out
Lack of good deals  poor aesthetics of stores, poor washroom and parking facility
Fear of economic slowdown (13%) among consumers and well as a belief that there has been reduced flow of black money in the market

What brands need to do
Greet consumers during festivals and put up contest/interactive posts in the form of competitions to garner engagement with least investment.
Use generic and well-known hashtags instead of custom hashtags as festival season is short & consumers may pay least attention to them

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro gives a speech during the Brazil-China Business Seminar in Beijing (Photo| AP)
Indians can soon visit Brazil without visas, says President Jair Bolsonaro
Supreme Court ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC gives three months time for telcos to pay Rs 92,000 crore dues
For representational purposes
Pass-fail system to return in Bengal schools in classes 5,8
The development comes at a time when the government has decided that tuition fee for half the MBBS seats in private medical colleges will be regulated. (Photo | EPS)
Pvt medical colleges can charge only first-year fee: Health ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | EPS)
One washed away, reservoirs full, first flood warning issued in Krishna district
Vijay starrer Bigil has hit the screens on Friday, October 25.
Bigil: Vijay fans create ruckus after Krishnagiri midnight show gets cancelled
Gallery
The SP turned out to be a major gainer in the UP Assembly bypolls for 11 seats, wresting a seat each from the ruling BJP and the BSP, while the NDA got eight, one less than it held. (Photo | PTI)
Uttar Pradesh bypolls 2019: From SP's Tazeen Fatma to BJP's Surendra Maithani, here are all winners
It's the end of another election season and here's a look at the celebratory moments from the Assembly elections and the bypolls from various states. (Photo | PTI and Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Sweet victory: Winning moments from the assembly elections and bypolls!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp