GHMC catches 500 pigeons to rid Moazzam Jahi Market of bird droppings

HYDERABAD: Owing to bird droppings hampering the beautification works of Moazzam Jahi Market (MJ Market) undertaken by the GHMC, the corporation has initiated efforts to turn the notified heritage structure bird-free.

To restore the lost glory of MJ Market, the GHMC had spent Rs 8 crore on renovation works. However, the revived domes and minarets of the structure are being blemished by bird-droppings -- especially those of pigeons. To rid the structure of the menace, the GHMC, with the help of bird catchers, caught as many as 500 black rock pigeons from MJ Market on Friday. The birds were set free at the Srilsailam forests with help of Nehru Zoological Park authorities.

Around 3,000 pigeons flock the MJ Market regularly, making it one of the popular spots for bird lovers in the city. They often visit the market to feed the birds grains and pulses. Moreover, there are eateries in the vicinity that offer food to the pigeons on a daily basis. However, this has become a headache for the GHMC as the pigeons are spoiling the domes and its precincts that were already been beautified by the corporation.

Moreover, according to GHMC veterinary officials, interaction with pigeons is a cause for various medical issues, including allergic respiratory disorders and pneumonia. The harmful fungus found in bird droppings easily spreads through the dust. If it enters into the lung unchecked, the fungus can cause hypersensitivity pneumonitis, the officials added.

Officials further complained that despite GHMC prohibiting the feeding of birds inside the heritage structure, bird lovers and shop owners continue to let the pigeons thrive. The pigeon population has increased considerably at the MJ Market over time.

The GHMC had taken the help of the Forest Department in identifying the pigeon species that were caught on Friday. The latter claimed that the pigeons naturally belong to the Srisaiam forest areas.