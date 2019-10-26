Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad student ends life after being chided by teachers

At school on Thursday, the teachers asked him why he had not completed his homework, despite Dasara holidays.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Allegedly after being his chided by teachers over pending homework, an SSC student allegedly committed suicide at Amangal of Rangareddy district under the Cyberabad police commissionerate. Pasunuri Srishanth, 15, was found hanging at his home on Thursday, said police.

According to police, the teenager was studying at a private school in Amangal town. At school on Thursday, the teachers asked him why he had not completed his homework, despite Dasara holidays.
Reportedly, he felt insulted in front of the entire class. After school, he returned home and hanged himself. Though his parents rushed him to a hospital, he was declared brought dead.

