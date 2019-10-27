Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad Airport Metro Ltd MD asks stakeholders to give land for elevated bus project

The land will be used for the creation of EBRT stations with mechanised parking facilities

Published: 27th October 2019 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2019 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

NVS Reddy, MD, Hyderabad Airport Metro Ltd

NVS Reddy, MD, Hyderabad Airport Metro Ltd

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In order to make the Elevated Bus Rapid Transit System (EBRTS) project financially viable to be taken up in public-private partnership mode without any viability gap funding from the government, NVS Reddy, MD, Hyderabad Airport Metro Ltd (HAML) appealed to various stakeholders to become partners in this project and provide land from their respective campuses for creation of the EBRT stations with mechanised parking facilities and circulation areas.

Reportedly, the representatives of the major IT/ITES companies and other stakeholders have promised the MD that their managements would positively consider giving some parcels of land for the stations.

Reddy along with his technical team inspected the proposed Elevated Bus Rapid Transit system (EBRTS) corridor from KPHB Metro station to Nanakramguda Junction over the last couple of days.

Highlighting the increasing traffic congestion, pollution levels and travel time especially in the fast-growing western part of the city, the MD stressed, “There is a need for developing different types of public transportation systems to keep the city more efficient and globally competitive.”

He further explained, “The proposed EBRTS takes off from KPHB Metro station on corridor-I and passes through JNTU-Forum Mall road, Malaysian township, Hitex-NAC, CII-Tech Mahindra road, Raidurg, ISB Road, Wipro Jn and connects Nanakramguda Jn on the ORR. Multi-modal connectivity for this 17 km EBRTS project is being given at KPHB Metro station (corridor-I), Raidurg Metro station (corridor-III), Hitec City MMTS station and Nanakramguda station (Airport Metro corridor) for seamless transfer of passengers from one mode to another.”   

Reddy also informed the stakeholders that EBRTS will be almost similar to the Metro Rail system, with an elevated viaduct providing dedicated Right of Way for running train like electric buses, however, will be less costly than Metro.

He indicated that further details will be shared with all the stakeholders and general public after finalising the Detailed Project Report (DPR) and it’s approval by the government.   

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad Airport Metro Ltd NVS Reddy Elevated Bus Rapid Transit System Elevated bus project hyderabad
India Matters
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro gives a speech during the Brazil-China Business Seminar in Beijing (Photo| AP)
Indians can soon visit Brazil without visas, says President Jair Bolsonaro
Supreme Court ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC gives three months time for telcos to pay Rs 92,000 crore dues
For representational purposes
Pass-fail system to return in Bengal schools in classes 5,8
The development comes at a time when the government has decided that tuition fee for half the MBBS seats in private medical colleges will be regulated. (Photo | EPS)
Pvt medical colleges can charge only first-year fee: Health ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Photo | AP
No fans, no media and no goals: Welcome to world's strangest football match
Congress leader D K Shivakumar arrives in Bengaluru to a rousing reception. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Congress's DK Shivakumar gets a hero's welcome in Bengaluru
Gallery
Agartala Border Security Force soldiers light candles during Diwali celebrations near the international border fence on October 26 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Diwali 2019 in photos | This is how India celebrated the festival of lights
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' hit the cinema halls amid much fanfare. Here are some of the best snaps of fans celebrating the release of the film. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
From donning Rayappan getup to bursting crackers: Vijay fans' 'crazy celebration' outside cinema halls
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp