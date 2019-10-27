Hyderabad Airport Metro Ltd MD asks stakeholders to give land for elevated bus project

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In order to make the Elevated Bus Rapid Transit System (EBRTS) project financially viable to be taken up in public-private partnership mode without any viability gap funding from the government, NVS Reddy, MD, Hyderabad Airport Metro Ltd (HAML) appealed to various stakeholders to become partners in this project and provide land from their respective campuses for creation of the EBRT stations with mechanised parking facilities and circulation areas.

Reportedly, the representatives of the major IT/ITES companies and other stakeholders have promised the MD that their managements would positively consider giving some parcels of land for the stations.

Reddy along with his technical team inspected the proposed Elevated Bus Rapid Transit system (EBRTS) corridor from KPHB Metro station to Nanakramguda Junction over the last couple of days.

Highlighting the increasing traffic congestion, pollution levels and travel time especially in the fast-growing western part of the city, the MD stressed, “There is a need for developing different types of public transportation systems to keep the city more efficient and globally competitive.”

He further explained, “The proposed EBRTS takes off from KPHB Metro station on corridor-I and passes through JNTU-Forum Mall road, Malaysian township, Hitex-NAC, CII-Tech Mahindra road, Raidurg, ISB Road, Wipro Jn and connects Nanakramguda Jn on the ORR. Multi-modal connectivity for this 17 km EBRTS project is being given at KPHB Metro station (corridor-I), Raidurg Metro station (corridor-III), Hitec City MMTS station and Nanakramguda station (Airport Metro corridor) for seamless transfer of passengers from one mode to another.”

Reddy also informed the stakeholders that EBRTS will be almost similar to the Metro Rail system, with an elevated viaduct providing dedicated Right of Way for running train like electric buses, however, will be less costly than Metro.

He indicated that further details will be shared with all the stakeholders and general public after finalising the Detailed Project Report (DPR) and it’s approval by the government.