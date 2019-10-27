Hyderabad fire officer arrested for taking bribe of Rs 15,000

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials arrested Maheswaram fire station fireman Guravaiah for allegedly accepting Rs 15,00 bribe for giving permission to install crackers shop.

According to ACB officials, the complainant Durga Prasad, resident of Tumuluru of Maheswaram mandal approached the fire service staff seeking permission to set up a cracker stall. To process the file, Guruvaiah demanded Rs 1,500 bribe from the complainant and was caught red-handed by the ACB officials.

The ACB officials arrested and produced him before the court.