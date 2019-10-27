Hyderabad's Durgam Cheruvu bags green award

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Durgam Cheruvu in Madhapur, which is developed as a tourist spot, has been selected for the prestigious Green Standard Award by the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) for its beautiful landscaping.

The landscaping at Durgam Cheruvu was developed on international standards with focus on eco-friendly environment and ambience. In association with Raheja Group, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) developed the Durgam Chervu with the eco-friendly environment, ambience and scenic beauty. So far only three parks were given Green Standard awards.

On the lines of ISO, the Indian Green Building Council also scientifically examines ratings and awards the IGBC award every year. These awards are given every year.

The IGBC, which is part of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), was formed in 2001 with a vision to enable a sustainable built environment for all and facilitate India to be one of the global leaders in the sustainable built environment by 2025.

Durgam Cheruvu also known as Raidurgam Cheruvu is a freshwater lake located in Rangareddy district. The lake, which is spread over 83 acres is located near Hitec city.

It was developed during the period of Quli Qutub Shah rule (1518-1687) for providing drinking water to Golconda.

The award was given to Durgam Cheruvu landscaping for efficient protection of the water body and for energy efficiency, said Serilingampally Zonal Commissioner, Harichandana Dasari.