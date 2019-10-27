Police alter charges against Shine Children’s Hospital after HC rap

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The case registered against Shine Children’s Hospital at LB Nagar on charges of death due to negligence (304-A IPC), has been altered to culpable homicide (304 IPC). LB Nagar police investigating the case arrested the managing director of the hospital Dr V Sunil Kumar Reddy and four others and produced them before the court on Friday.

The court while sending them to judicial remand, directed the police to alter the charges. The court has reportedly found fault with the police in investigating the case and in view of the seriousness of the case, directed them to alter the charges.

Meanwhile, the court also dismissed the bail plea of the accused persons, who are currently in judicial remand.

After an early Monday a fire raged through the NICU ward of Shine Children’s Hospital, killing a newborn and leaving four other children with severe burns, LB Nagar police registered a case under Section 304A of the IPC.

On Friday, the managing director, the duty doctor, two nurses and the hospital electrician were arrested and produced before the court. However, with the court’s intervention, the case was altered.