Home Cities Hyderabad

44 visit state-run hospital in Hyderabad with eye injuries during Deepavali celebrations

Surgeries had been performed for three of the seven, the official said adding whether the remaining four required surgeries or not would be decided after conducting tests, including scanning.

Published: 28th October 2019 02:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2019 02:43 PM   |  A+A-

Eyes

For representational purposes

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Forty-four people visited the state-run Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital here with eye injuries which they sustained while bursting crackers during Deepavali celebrations, a hospital official said on Monday.

Of the 44, seven people were admitted as their condition was serious, the official told PTI.

Surgeries had been performed for three of the seven, the official said adding whether the remaining four required surgeries or not would be decided after conducting tests, including scanning.

The 44 patients were received between Sunday afternoon and Monday morning, he said.

Sarojini Devi Eye hospital is the major state-run eye care hospital in the city.

The festival of lights, Deepavali, was celebrated with traditional gaiety across Telanagna on Sunday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Deepavali celebrations eye injuries Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital eye hospital
India Matters
A class underway at a school in Jharkhand’s Simdega district. | ( Photo | EPS )
Jharkhand cops help kids in Maoist-hit areas with tutorials, books, guidance
The Indian economy is facing a perfect storm, beset by a combination of cyclical and structural factors that makes recovery doubly difficult. (Photo | EPS)
Economic slowdown: India needs to face up to its flaws
Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara (Photo | ANI)
Kartarpur corridor to have 80 immigration counters for speedy clearance
People buying gold in Chennai. (Photo | EPS)
Gold loses luster in India as biggest buying day disappoints

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Operations are underway to rescue 2-year-old Sujith stuck in a borewell. (Photo | EPS)
Save Sujith: On Day 4, here's what is being done
The 12 firemen who have been selected for going down the hole being drilled adjacent to the borewell in which Sujith is stuck. (Photo | EPS)
From Ground Zero: All that is being done to save Sujith
Gallery
Gladiator (2000): The Roman epic drama sheds light on General Maximus played by Russel Crow. But not many know that Commodus, who was made co-emperor by his father Marcus, was portrayed by Joaquin Phoenix. ( Photo | IMDB )
Happy Birthday Joaquin Phoenix: Did you know the 'Joker' star also acted in 'Gladiator'?
Agartala Border Security Force soldiers light candles during Diwali celebrations near the international border fence on October 26 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Diwali 2019 in photos | This is how India celebrated the festival of lights
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp