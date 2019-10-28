44 visit state-run hospital in Hyderabad with eye injuries during Deepavali celebrations

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Forty-four people visited the state-run Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital here with eye injuries which they sustained while bursting crackers during Deepavali celebrations, a hospital official said on Monday.

Of the 44, seven people were admitted as their condition was serious, the official told PTI.

Surgeries had been performed for three of the seven, the official said adding whether the remaining four required surgeries or not would be decided after conducting tests, including scanning.

The 44 patients were received between Sunday afternoon and Monday morning, he said.

Sarojini Devi Eye hospital is the major state-run eye care hospital in the city.

The festival of lights, Deepavali, was celebrated with traditional gaiety across Telanagna on Sunday.