58 visit Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital with injuries from crackers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The day after Diwali, yet again witnessed a sombre environment in hospitals as burn and firecracker accident cases flooded hospitals. In Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital alone close to 58 people were treated for cracker related burn injuries. Osmania Hospital also witnessed 15 cases of firecracker burn-related cases through the entire Sunday evening. Besides several private hospitals in the city recorded close 10-12 cases of burn injuries throughout the day.

Addressing the media on Monday, Dr. Ramalinga, superintendent of Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital said, “On the occasion of Diwali, the hospital has arranged a medical team consisting of two assistant professors, a senior resident, and four junior doctors to deal with cracker injuries. We have recorded 58 burn cases and nine of them were critical and had to be admitted for severe eye injuries. Three of the nine patients had to undergo wound repair surgery,” he said.

Speaking to Express, Dr B Nagender, Superintendent of Osmania General Hospital said, “We catered close to 15 burn and cracker injury cases. Most of the cases are due to crackers bursting in the children’s hands. However, we did not cater to any grievous injuries and most of the patients were sent back immediately after medication. In another incident, a 45-year-old woman from Malkajgiri was admitted to Gandhi Hospital with 40 per cent burns after her clothes caught fire while she was watching a firework show from terrace of her roof.