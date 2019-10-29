Home Cities Hyderabad

58 visit Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital with injuries from crackers

The day after Diwali, yet again witnessed a sombre environment in hospitals as burn and fire cracker accident cases flooded hospitals.

Published: 29th October 2019 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2019 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

A child who sustained injuries while bursting crackers undergoes treatment at Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital in Hyderabad on Monday | Sathya Keerthi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The day after Diwali, yet again witnessed a sombre environment in hospitals as burn and firecracker accident cases flooded hospitals. In Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital alone close to 58 people were treated for cracker related burn injuries. Osmania Hospital also witnessed 15 cases of firecracker burn-related cases through the entire Sunday evening. Besides several private hospitals in the city recorded close 10-12 cases of burn injuries throughout the day. 

Addressing the media on Monday, Dr. Ramalinga, superintendent of Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital said, “On the occasion of Diwali, the hospital has arranged a medical team consisting of two assistant professors, a senior resident, and four junior doctors to deal with cracker injuries. We have recorded 58 burn cases  and nine of them were critical and had to be admitted for severe eye injuries. Three of the nine patients had to undergo wound repair surgery,” he said.

Speaking to Express, Dr B Nagender, Superintendent of Osmania General Hospital said, “We catered close to 15 burn and cracker injury cases. Most of the cases are due to crackers bursting in the children’s hands. However, we did not cater to any grievous injuries and most of the patients were sent back immediately after medication. In another incident, a 45-year-old woman from Malkajgiri was admitted to Gandhi Hospital with 40 per cent burns after her clothes caught fire while she was watching a firework show from terrace of her roof.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Diwali firecracker accident Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital Osmania Hospital
India Matters
A class underway at a school in Jharkhand’s Simdega district. | ( Photo | EPS )
Jharkhand cops help kids in Maoist-hit areas with tutorials, books, guidance
The Indian economy is facing a perfect storm, beset by a combination of cyclical and structural factors that makes recovery doubly difficult. (Photo | EPS)
Economic slowdown: India needs to face up to its flaws
Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara (Photo | ANI)
Kartarpur corridor to have 80 immigration counters for speedy clearance
People buying gold in Chennai. (Photo | EPS)
Gold loses luster in India as biggest buying day disappoints

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Operations are underway to rescue 2-year-old Sujith stuck in a borewell. (Photo | EPS)
Save Sujith: On Day 4, here's what is being done
The 12 firemen who have been selected for going down the hole being drilled adjacent to the borewell in which Sujith is stuck. (Photo | EPS)
From Ground Zero: All that is being done to save Sujith
Gallery
Gladiator (2000): The Roman epic drama sheds light on General Maximus played by Russel Crow. But not many know that Commodus, who was made co-emperor by his father Marcus, was portrayed by Joaquin Phoenix. ( Photo | IMDB )
Happy Birthday Joaquin Phoenix: Did you know the 'Joker' star also acted in 'Gladiator'?
Agartala Border Security Force soldiers light candles during Diwali celebrations near the international border fence on October 26 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Diwali 2019 in photos | This is how India celebrated the festival of lights
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp