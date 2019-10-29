Fire in Vanasthalipuram tyre godown, loss estimated at Rs two crore

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A major fire broke out in a tyre godown at Indiranagar in Vanasthalipuram on at 5.30 p.m. on Sunday evening. The fire was brought under control at 5 am on Monday after fighting for nearly 12 hours. However, no casualties were reported.

Seven fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames. A distress call was received at Hayathnagar fire station at 5 pm. Dilip tyres godown’s periphery wall was abutting an apartment which has around 20 flats. Panic prevailed as there was a possibility of the adjacent apartment catching fire. The residents of the apartment were evacuated and also potentially inflammable materials like gas cylinders.

“The godown was 12 feet away from an apartment and we were scared that it may spread. And so immediately evacuated the residents,” B Srenaiah, Hayathnagar station fire officer, said. “Beside dousing the flames, our objective was to save the apartment from catching fire, and we succeeded,” he added. Over 6,000 tyres turned into ashes and loss of property estimated to be nearly Rs 2 crore. The cause is yet to be ascertained.