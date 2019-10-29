Hyderabad girl kills mother with boyfriend's help, dumps body on railway tracks

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a shocking incident, a young woman killed her mother Rajitha with the help of her boyfriend Sasi at Hayathnagar and kept the body at their house for three days, police said on Monday. When the body started decomposing, they dumped it on the railway tracks at Ramannapet in Yadadri district, 60 km away from Hayathnagar.

Later the woman Keerthi went to her fiance Balreddy’s home and spent a couple of days while informing her father Srinivas Reddy, a driver, that she is going on a trip to Vizag. According to police, Srinivas Reddy returned home from a routine road trip only to find his wife missing.

Subsequent investigation and an examination of data records, however, disproved Keerthi’s claim that she was not in Hyderabad. It was found that Balreddy’s father inquired Srinivas Reddy when they were discharged from hospital. He told Srinivas Reddy that Rajitha informed him that she and Srinivas were admitted to hospital and requested to take care of Keerthi. A shocked Srinivas immediately alerted police with suspicion on Keerthi, who on questioning spilled the beans.

Keerthi was in a relationship with Balreddy and both parents had agreed for their marriage. Meanwhile, Rajitha noticed Keerthi moving closely with another boy Sasi and admonished her. Angered with this Keerthi decided to kill her. She called Sasi home on October 19 and they both strangulated Rajitha. On the third day, when the body started smelling, they took a friend’s car, drove to Tummalagudem, dumped the body on the tracks.

The probe also revealed that she had chosen the place to dispose of the body, as it was close to their fields in the village.