Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad's air quality dips to ‘poor’ post Diwali

Hyderabad woke up to a hazy morning on Monday  as air quality of the city dipped due to bursting of crackers.

Published: 29th October 2019 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2019 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

A man lights firecrackers on the street . | (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad woke up to a hazy morning on Monday as air quality of the city dipped due to bursting of crackers.  Post-Diwali air in Hyderabad plunged to very ‘poor’ category on Monday, according to National Air quality Index.  But because of poor coverage of real-time air quality monitoring stations in the city, a clear picture did not emerge of the toll crackers took on Hyderabad’s air. 

Among the six locations where the Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) has installed real time air quality monitoring stations in Hyderabad, only two stations were located close to residential areas - one at Sanathnagar industrial area and the other at Nehru Zoological Park in Old City. 

A drastic fall in air quality could be seen only in Sanathnagar, where the 24-hour concentration of Particulate Matter2.5 (PM2.5) levels shot up to 129 micrograms per meter cube(ug/m3) on Monday, which is double the standard for 24-hour concentration of PM2.5 notified by the Central Pollution Control Board - 60ug/m3. 

The impact of firecrackers can be observed if the hourly data of PM2.5 is observed at Sanathnagar, which was around 40-50ug/m3 till evening and started shooting up from the night.  At 10 pm on Sunday, the PM2.5 levels peaked at 830ug/m3. 

As per data recorded by the real-time air quality monitoring station installed at the zoo and Bollaram industrial area, the PM2.5 concentration in the air reached a peak of 187ug/m3 at around 10 pm in both the places.  However,  fall in air quality levels do not reflect in the data recorded by four other real-time air quality monitoring stations as they are located far from residential places - Pashamylaram, Icrisat and the University of Hyderabad. 

Netizens vent ire over Diwali noise
Hyderabad: While denizens in several parts of the city violated rules by bursting crackers beyond the stipulated timings, netizens posted a number of complaints on social media seeking police intervention to prevent the ‘cracker menace’. 
Earlier, the police had issued orders directing denizens to burst crackers only for two hours — from 8 pm to 10 pm. They had also warned that they would take action against violators. Upon receiving complaints online and offline, they said they would take action against offenders under the City Police Act. Officials responded to various tweets of netizens and alerted patrolmen to look into the disturbances. Patrolling was intensified in sensitive localities to prevent disturbances

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad hyderabad air quality Telangana State Pollution Control Board TSPCB Nehru Zoological Park
India Matters
A class underway at a school in Jharkhand’s Simdega district. | ( Photo | EPS )
Jharkhand cops help kids in Maoist-hit areas with tutorials, books, guidance
The Indian economy is facing a perfect storm, beset by a combination of cyclical and structural factors that makes recovery doubly difficult. (Photo | EPS)
Economic slowdown: India needs to face up to its flaws
Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara (Photo | ANI)
Kartarpur corridor to have 80 immigration counters for speedy clearance
People buying gold in Chennai. (Photo | EPS)
Gold loses luster in India as biggest buying day disappoints

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Operations are underway to rescue 2-year-old Sujith stuck in a borewell. (Photo | EPS)
Save Sujith: On Day 4, here's what is being done
The 12 firemen who have been selected for going down the hole being drilled adjacent to the borewell in which Sujith is stuck. (Photo | EPS)
From Ground Zero: All that is being done to save Sujith
Gallery
Gladiator (2000): The Roman epic drama sheds light on General Maximus played by Russel Crow. But not many know that Commodus, who was made co-emperor by his father Marcus, was portrayed by Joaquin Phoenix. ( Photo | IMDB )
Happy Birthday Joaquin Phoenix: Did you know the 'Joker' star also acted in 'Gladiator'?
Agartala Border Security Force soldiers light candles during Diwali celebrations near the international border fence on October 26 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Diwali 2019 in photos | This is how India celebrated the festival of lights
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp