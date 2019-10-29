IRCTC tourism packages to Dubai, Sri Lanka

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) has decided to introduce international tour packages to Dubai and Sri Lanka from Hyderabad. The four-nights five-days Dubai tour package will commence from December 2.

According to a press release issued here on Monday, IRCTC Joint General Manager N Sanjeevaiah said that as part of the Dubai tour, the passengers will board a flight from Hyderabad to Dubai on December 2. Post landing, the tourists will be given a half-day city tour covering spots like Miracle Garden and the Burj Khalifa where they will witness a light and sound show on December 3. On December 4, a trip to the city of Abu Dhabi will be made covering landmarks such as the Grand Mosque and Global Village. On December 5, the tourists can shop at the Gold Souk following which they will have to catch a flight to Hyderabad.

The JGM further said that the package is priced at `70,010 for single occupancy, , `62,400 (double) and `61,950 (triple).

For families with children the package is priced at `61,950 for child with bed (2-11 years) and `57,020 for child without bed (2-11 years).

Another international package from Hyderabad to Sri Lanka named Ramayana Yatra will begin on December 18. As part of the tour, the passengers will have to board a flight from Hyderabad to Colombo on December 18, he informed.

After arriving in Sri Lanka, the passengers will visit tourist spots like Muneeswaran Temple and Chilaw

on way to Dambulla. On December 19, the passengers will be given a tour of Trincomalee where they will visit the Thirukoneswaram Lakshmi Narayana Temple and Kanniya Hot springs, followed by a city tour of Kandy which includes a visit to the famous Gems/Batik Factory. Tourists can also pay a visit to the Tooth temple dedicated to Lord Buddha.

On December 20, a tour to NuwaraEliya is on the itinerary. En route, the travellers can visit the Sri Baktha Hanuman Temple, Ramboda, Seetha Amman Temple, Seetha Elita and Askoka Vatika. On December 21 the entourage will return to Colombo from Kandy where they can indulge in shopping. At night, the passengers will board a flight to Hyderabad from Negombo Airport, Sanjeevaiah added.

For further details, interested persons can contact IRCTC- Vijayawada (0866-2572280, 8287932312), Tirupati 0877-2222010 and Vizag (8287932225).