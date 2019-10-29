Make up noobs, invest in these!

Home Cities Hyderabad

Not all of us are make up artists but here are a few things that all of us must invest in for healthy skin and flawless make up

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: I do not suggest you guys go right away and purchase these things, but to be perfect in this fast moving world, every woman should have invested in these by the time they turn 25. Trust me it will serve well for your entire life. Hey, don’t worry, you are in good company. I’ll help you out with these essential things every woman should possess. 

At the outset, a perfect foundation - the right foundation is the most important aspect of any good makeup. The perfect foundation is subjective, it is important to understand your skin type. Because the same foundation might not always work all the time. You might have to pick a darker shade if you are tanned from summers. So try different shades. 

Next is your Beauty Blender (brushes aren’t for everyone). When run under water, the sponge absorbs moisture and allows your makeup to sit on the surface. Be it your concealer, foundation, cream blushes or powder, this amazing tool helps you to blend perfectly for a seamless finish. 
Next is a classic lipstick. Hunt for a perfect lip shade – be it nudes or a dark red that you can to wear everyday that have great formulas. 
 An anti-ageing night cream. Prevention is better than cure, so start using an anti-aging cream. Which one to use depends on your skin and concerns.

An effective eye cream that has vitamin C, caffeine shows great results for brightening and reducing inflammation. The regular moisturisers or sunscreens help maintaining hydration to a certain point but they can’t address the problems that arise in the concerned areas. So, before you hit the bed, after applying your night cream, take a small amount of your eye cream, dab it using your ring finger.
A good hair brush – a professional hairbrush that glides through any hair type, stimulates the scalp and increases the blood flow. Invest in a high quality lasting brush. 
Above all, invest in your health. Eat healthy, sleep well, workout everyday, take vitamins and your glow will show.
( Abhimanika is a former Mrs Universe, and a fitness expert from Hyderabad.)

