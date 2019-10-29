Home Cities Hyderabad

Shaadi season style decode

Friend’s wedding or cousin’s roka – expert designer Manish Malhotra lists out his favourite trends this season, for you to try out during this wedding season

Published: 29th October 2019 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2019 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With trends constantly changing, women are becoming more passionate about curating outfits they want to wear for special occasions and are increasingly taking a keen interest in the fabrics they pick for these garments. Ladies, bring out your luscious silks, gorgeous cottons and comfortable woolens crafted with beautiful designs and embroideries. Celebrated designer Manish Malhotra, decodes some exclusive styling tips for the season:

Evoke a sense of modern style: Engaging pieces like flowy skirts paired with edgy crop tops or long tapered tops evokes a sense of modern style. For those formal evenings, beautiful embellished gowns can be worn to give a more dramatic feel.

Look Scintillating in a Saree: Exude 9 yards of vintage charm by wearing a dazzling saree this season. Sarees are versatile and this traditional Indian garment is a mainstay.
Romance beautiful minimalism: If wearing heavy outfits is not your style, tunics are also a great option. They can be worn either short or teamed up with comfortable palazzo pants. With subtle embroidery, they are a great option for a simple day out where you want to stand out.
Embrace clean lines: Keep the silhouettes simple and avoid wearing multiple layers to be comfortable for a long night of festive fun. Intricately crafted kalidars and shararas are good options of festive outfits with clean lines.

Vibrant Colour Palette: Jewel tones and elegant shades like white, ivory, ochre, beige, salmon and gold exude a festive vibe. Pick the shade that best compliments your style and choice of garments. Outfits with sequin sheathing, ivory threadwork, floral motifs and sheer play are sure to be a hit.
Don’t forget to care for your outfits: While styling your wardrobe, it is essential that women don’t forget to give their garments the love & care they deserve. Pay attention to the wash instructions so that you don’t ruin them in the first wash! Going the dry clean way is safe but if you want to do it at home, most garments tend to succumb to machine wash. Hand wash your garments according to instructions and do not wring dry.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A class underway at a school in Jharkhand’s Simdega district. | ( Photo | EPS )
Jharkhand cops help kids in Maoist-hit areas with tutorials, books, guidance
The Indian economy is facing a perfect storm, beset by a combination of cyclical and structural factors that makes recovery doubly difficult. (Photo | EPS)
Economic slowdown: India needs to face up to its flaws
Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara (Photo | ANI)
Kartarpur corridor to have 80 immigration counters for speedy clearance
People buying gold in Chennai. (Photo | EPS)
Gold loses luster in India as biggest buying day disappoints

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Operations are underway to rescue 2-year-old Sujith stuck in a borewell. (Photo | EPS)
Save Sujith: On Day 4, here's what is being done
The 12 firemen who have been selected for going down the hole being drilled adjacent to the borewell in which Sujith is stuck. (Photo | EPS)
From Ground Zero: All that is being done to save Sujith
Gallery
Gladiator (2000): The Roman epic drama sheds light on General Maximus played by Russel Crow. But not many know that Commodus, who was made co-emperor by his father Marcus, was portrayed by Joaquin Phoenix. ( Photo | IMDB )
Happy Birthday Joaquin Phoenix: Did you know the 'Joker' star also acted in 'Gladiator'?
Agartala Border Security Force soldiers light candles during Diwali celebrations near the international border fence on October 26 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Diwali 2019 in photos | This is how India celebrated the festival of lights
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp