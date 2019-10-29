University of Hyderabad students beaten up, abused with casteist slur

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A case was registered in the Gachibowli police station on Sunday night following a complaint by two students of the University of Hyderabad (UoH) that they were beaten up and abused with casteist slurs by a group of students, at an event conducted in the university to celebrate Diwali by the students of MCA department.

The two students, who lodged the complaint, are pursuing integrated five year course at the Centre for Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences in UoH. They belonged to Ambedkar Students Association (ASA).

According to the complaint, the two students went to the Diwali event organised by the ‘MCA family’ at Gurbaksh Singh garden in the campus, when they were stopped by a group consisting of close to 30 students, who abused them with casteist slurs and beat them up.

Some other students, including a few members from the UoH Students Union arrived and rescued the two students.

The students later lodged a police complaint. They were treated for minor injuries. University officials could not be reached for their comments.