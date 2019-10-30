Home Cities Hyderabad

A killer look this Halloween

Since the last week of September this year, she has come up with five trendy looks for Halloween.

Published: 30th October 2019 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2019 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A couple of years back it was her half sugar skull make-up that went viral on social media. Last year, it was Demogorgon from the Netflix series Stranger Things. This year, it’s Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker. Halloween month gets makeup artist Sringa Syam excited and rearing to try out her skills. A scroll through her Instagram page Kabooki Mua will send chills down your spine with her scary looks for the season.

Since the last week of September this year, she has come up with five trendy looks for Halloween. The looks are inspired by film characters like Pennywise the Clown from IT, Annabelle and Nun. The list also includes a Micheal Jackson-inspired make-up look and an illusion look.

“I used a bald cap for the first time for the clown from IT. I have had no training in prosthetics or special effects make-up, so I ended up tearing it accidentally. My Annabelle look’s wig also got torn into pieces. I almost gave up by the time I fixed it. There were many challenges. But, this is the time of the month when creative artists like us get an opportunity to showcase our works,” she said.

All it takes is some basic make-up products available at home for the artist to pull off a creepy look. Eye shadow for spooky dark eyes, red lipstick for blood, and concealer to mimic pale skin.

“While I specialise in self make-up, this year’s highlight is that I’ve tried out these looks on other people as well. I’ve also tried a few transformative looks like Cersei Lannister from Game of Thrones. People easily get influenced by film characters and that’s how the looks go viral. I’m glad that more people are coming forward to get dressed for Halloween parties. People also want to learn these recreational looks,” said Sringa.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government may roll out 'amnesty' scheme for unaccounted gold
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One nation, one ration card' for Public Distribution System consumers soon
For representational purposes. (File photo | Reuters)
One-third of the world’s consumers are suddenly nervous to spend, here's why!
Dharamveer Jakhar with the students of 'Apni Pathshala' | EPS
This Rajasthan cop built a school to educate 450 children who used to beg on streets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police push away AISF activists who protested in front of the Secretariat demanding a re-investigation into the death of the two Dalit siblings at Walayar in Palakkad. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Protests erupt over acquittal of 3 accused in Walayar rape-murder case
India's tragic history of borewell accidents
Gallery
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
"If he wants to play, that's his call": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp